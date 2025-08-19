Search
Tue, Aug 19, 2025
Rajya Sabha adjourned over demands of discussion on SIR ahead of Bihar polls

Published on: Aug 19, 2025 02:12 pm IST

Despite attempts to proceed with Zero Hour, the Deputy Chairman suspended the session until 2 pm due to ongoing disruptions.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till the post-lunch session within minutes of assembly on Tuesday, as Opposition MPs persisted in demanding a discussion on alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The House will reconvene after the lunch break.(PTI)
Soon after listed official papers were laid on the table of the House, slogan shouting Opposition MPs moved into aisles and well of the House raising the issue of SIR, leading to proceedings being adjourned till 2 pm.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected 20 notices that invoked Rule 267, which allows suspension of listed business to discuss matters being raised in them.

Without indicating the subject, he said the notices were received on four different subjects, but none of them adhered to the prescribed rules and so were not admitted.

He called for taking up the listed Zero Hour, where MPs raise issues of urgent public importance, but sloganeering drowned his attempts.

He also objected to some MPs wearing badges.

With the opposition MPs continuing to shout slogans, disrupting proceedings, the Deputy Chairman adjourned the House till 2 pm.

