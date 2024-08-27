Rajya Sabha bypolls: Union minister Ravneet Bittu, Congress's Abhishek Singhvi elected unopposed

Former union minister Upendra Kushwaha, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Congress turncoats Union minister Ravneet singh Bittu and Kiran Choudhry were among members elected to Rajya Sabha unopposed on Tuesday. Senior advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi (File Photo)

List of new entrants to Rajya Sabha

• Upendra Kushwaha (Rashtriya Lok Morcha) and Manan Kumar Mishra (Bharatiya Janata Party) were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar. The Rajya Sabha seats, for which the by-elections were held, became vacant after Vivek Thakur of the BJP and Misa Bharti of the RJD were elected to the Lok Sabha

• Mamata Mohanata of the BJP returned to the upper house of Parliament from Odisha, winning unopposed after her resignation from the Biju Janata Dal. No opposition parties fielded candidates, making her the only contestant.

• Union MoS Ravneet Bittu, who switched to BJP just before 2024 polls, was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.

• Kiran Choudhry, who recently jumped from Congress to BJP, was declared elected unopposed in the Rajya Sabha bypoll from Haryana. With no other candidates in the fray, her victory was assured after the deadline for nominations ended.

• George Kurian, the BJP nominee, won unopposed in a Rajya Sabha bypoll from Madhya Pradesh. He filled the seat left vacant by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was elected to the Lok Sabha.

• Nitin Patil (Nationalist Congress Party) and Dhairyasheel Patil (BJP) were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra. Both were chosen after the seats were vacated by Piyush Goyal and Udayanraje Bhosale, who won in the recent Lok Sabha elections.

• Congress leader and Supreme Court lawayer Abhishek Manu Singhvi was also got elected to Rajya Sabha from Telangana.

• Rameswar Teli and Mission Ranjan Das of the BJP were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Assam. The seats became vacant after Sarbananda Sonowal and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa got elected to the Lok Sabha from Dibrugarh and Kaziranga