Rajya Sabha to allocate 15 hours to discussion on farm laws

In the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, the government and the Opposition members reached a consensus on the issue of holding discussion on the farmers’ issue.

The House had to be adjoined thrice on Tuesday after the Opposition members disrupted the proceedings, demanding that the listed business be suspended to take up the issue of the farmers’ agitation.

Also Read | House stalled as Opposition parties demand farm debate

It will now be raised during the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President’s address. The allocation of time for the discussion on the motion of thanks has been increased from 10 hours to 15 hours.

Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said both sides have reached a consensus on the issue. Leader of the Opposition and Congress member Ghulam Nabi Azad also agreed on extending the time allocation by 5 hours to discuss farmers’ issues.

Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu said to make time for the increased allocation, Question Hour will be suspended on Wednesday.

AAP members, however, raised slogans in the House just ahead of the discussion on the motion of thanks was to begin.

Using Rule 255, that asks a member to withdraw from the House for the remainder of the day, Naidu asked the AAP MPs to withdraw from the House. The House was also adjourned for six minutes.