Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh allows RSS events to run from his UP home

Rajya Sabha MP and expelled Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Amar Singh has reached out to Rashtriya Seva Bharati (RSB), an offshoot of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to carry out their social work projects from his ancestral property in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh.

While Singh did not respond to questions, a person aware of the developments said, Singh wanted the property, which is lying unused in Tarwa village, to be put to “good use”.

“He wanted to do something in the memory of his father and since the house has been lying vacant, he has decided to let Seva Bharati use it for running programmes for those in need,” said a person aware of development.

The person said Singh’s decision is not motivated by “political considerations,” but he is “impressed with the work that Seva Bharati is doing across the country and also supports the Ekal Vidyalayas run by Sangh.”

An RSB team is learnt to have visited the property earlier this month. Singh’s presence at the three-day lecture series by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had stoked speculation that he could be preparing to join the BJP.

In June, he had tweeted about his meeting with RSS functionaries in Kullu and followed it up with supporting the demand for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 07:09 IST