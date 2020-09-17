Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti passes away due to Covid-19

india

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 23:59 IST

Rajya Sabha MP and BJP Karntaka leader Ashok Gasti who was being treated at the Manipal hospital in Bengaluru for the novel coronavirus disease died at 10.31 pm on Thursday.

The 55 year old was hospitalised on September 2 and was reported to have been suffering from breathing problems for the last few days.

“Shri Ashok Gasti, Hon’ble MP from Rajya Sabha who was admitted to Manipal Hospital and diagnosed with severe Covid 19 pneumonia passed away at 10.31 pm. He was 55 years old. He was critically ill with multi organ failure and was on life support system in the ICU under constant observation by our expert panel of doctors. We deeply regret the lower and express our condolences to his family and friends, ” the hospital said in a statement.

The BJP leader had taken oath as a Rajya Sabha MP on July 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Gasti’s demise and said that he worked hard to strengthen the party in Karnataka and was passionate about empowering the poor and marginalised sections of society.

Rajya Sabha MP Shri Ashok Gasti was a dedicated Karyakarta who worked hard to strengthen the Party in Karnataka. He was passionate about empowering the poor and marginalised sections of society. Anguished by his passing away. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Coming from the backward community of Savita Samaj, Gasti had been an RSS worker and was an active member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

(With inputs from PTI)