Rajya Sabha panels report best inter-session performance

Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu this week informed the House that the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees under the Upper House have reported the best performance so far during the inter-session period. He said that seven committees of Rajya Sabha have held 20 meetings during this period over a total duration of 50 hours 38 minutes. The average meeting duration of 2 hours 32 minutes has been the best so far, he said.

The Committee on Commerce held the most meetings, six, for 15 hours 51 minutes. The Committee on Education, Women, Child, Youth and Sports held three meetings over 11 hours 16 minutes.

In terms of average duration of meetings, the Committee on Education topped the hours, clocking 3 hours 45 minutes per meeting followed by the Committee on Home Affairs (2 hours 48 meetings), Committee on Commerce (2 hours 38 minutes) and the Committee on Science and Technology (2 hours 30 minutes).

The Committee on Education had the highest attendance (60.21%) followed by the Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture with 54.83%, Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice with 51.78%.