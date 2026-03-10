Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani to partner with Invision Brands to bring easyGym, 5àsec, Blenz Coffee to India

Mumbai: Actor and entrepreneur Rakul Preet Singh and producer-entrepreneur Jackky Bhagnani have partnered with Invision Brands to introduce global franchise brands easyGym, 5àsec and Blenz Coffee to the Indian market. Rakul Preet Singh says, “India’s consumers today are looking for global-quality lifestyle experiences. Bringing brands like easyGym, 5àsec and Blenz Coffee to India is an exciting opportunity to build businesses that combine international standards with strong local relevance.” (PTI file photo)

The collaboration aims to bring international lifestyle, fitness and service brands to India through a structured franchise-led expansion strategy, with a focus on expanding across key urban markets.

Invision Brands operates as part of the Franchise India Group, leveraging its franchising ecosystem and global brand partnerships to introduce international concepts into the Indian market. The expansion will be supported by the franchise development platform of Franchise India Group, one of Asia’s largest franchising ecosystems, enabling structured market entry and growth through its network of investors and partners across the country.

Among the brands entering the market is easyGym, part of the UK-based easyGroup founded by Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, known for its large-format gyms, smart pricing model and technology-driven operations.

Also joining the portfolio is 5àsec, the French dry-cleaning and textile care brand with more than 55 years of expertise and over 1,700 stores across 31 countries. Known for its standardized processes, eco-responsible cleaning technologies and technology-enabled convenience, the brand serves more than 100,000 customers globally each day.

The portfolio also includes Blenz Coffee, the Canadian specialty café chain founded in Vancouver in 1992. Known for its handcrafted beverages and community-led café experience, the brand has built a loyal following across Canada and international markets.

Jackky Bhagnani, producer and entrepreneur, says, “We see tremendous potential for globally successful brands to scale in India. With the right partners and franchise ecosystem in place, our focus is on building sustainable businesses and creating opportunities for entrepreneurs across the country.”

Gaurav Marya, Chairman, Franchise India Group, says, “We are delighted to welcome Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to Invision Brands (Part of Franchise India Group), a company formed with the vision of bringing iconic global brands to India across Fitness & wellness, lifestyle services and café categories. Both of them are a strategic fit not only because of their business acumen but also because of their deep personal interest in wellness, entrepreneurship and building strong consumer brands. Their passion and values made this partnership a natural and exciting step for us.”

The partnership will scale these brands across key Indian cities through a franchise network.