Ram Janmabhoomi Trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das admitted to ICU

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has been admitted to the intensive care unit of a private hospital here after being diagnosed with urinary tract infection. File photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (second from Left), in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. (PTI)

A medical bulletin issued by Medanta Hospital here on Wednesday said 89-year-old Das was brought to its emergency department at around 1.30 pm on June 29 in an unconscious condition.

After a preliminary examination, doctors said he was suffering from a urinary tract infection.

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Das has been admitted to the ICU, where he is undergoing treatment under the supervision of critical care specialist Dr Dilip and his team, the bulletin said.

A team of specialist doctors are keeping a close watch on his condition and providing all necessary treatment, it said.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust was set up to oversee the construction of the Ram temple.

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Nritya Gopal Das is the president of the Trust, which is set to hold a key meeting on July 6 to discuss the situation in the wake of the resignation of two key trustees, Champat Rai and Anil Mishra, following a controversy over missing donations at the Ram temple.

Though due to age-related issues, Das had previously attended a few Trust meetings virtually, with the current key meeting barely five days away, chances of him attending it remain uncertain, sources said.