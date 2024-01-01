close_game
close_game
News / India News / Ram Lalla consecration in Ayodhya to take place at 12.20 pm

Ram Lalla consecration in Ayodhya to take place at 12.20 pm

PTI |
Jan 01, 2024 03:14 PM IST

Ram Lalla consecration in Ayodhya to take place at 12.20 pm

Interacting with reporters here, he said, "Pran pratistha will take place at 12.20 pm. After this, you should perform aarti, distribute prasad in the localities and markets, and light lamps after sunset."

HT Image
HT Image

"A similar appeal has been made by the prime minister to the entire world," he said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the consecration ceremony.

Rai attended the launch of the 'akshat' distribution programme in Ayodhya on Monday.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out