Ram Lalla consecration in Ayodhya to take place at 12.20 pm

Interacting with reporters here, he said, "Pran pratistha will take place at 12.20 pm. After this, you should perform aarti, distribute prasad in the localities and markets, and light lamps after sunset." HT Image

"A similar appeal has been made by the prime minister to the entire world," he said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the consecration ceremony.

Rai attended the launch of the 'akshat' distribution programme in Ayodhya on Monday.