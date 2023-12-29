Ram Mandir in Jan, Abu Dhabi temple in Feb: Shashi Tharoor's poll prediction

The inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Temple on January 22 and then the event of BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi will set the stage for the 2024 election, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said predicting that the election dates will be called very soon thereafter. The message is clear for 2024 that Narendra Modi is a Hindu Hriday Samrat, Tharoor said asking what happened to achhe din. The Ram Temple inauguration on January 22 has already become a political flashpoint with the opposition being a divided house over whether to attend the event or not. PM Modi has accepted an invitation to inaugurate BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi -- which will be the largest Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates. Shashi Tharoor earlier said he would like to visit Ram Temple but not on the inauguration day and not before election either.(ANI)

"In 2019, with that narrative collapsing in the wake of the disastrous demonetisation, the Pulwama terrorist attack gave Mr Modi the opportunity to convert the general election into a national security election. In 2024, it is clear the BJP will now revert to its core message and offer Narendra Modi to the nation as a Hindu Hriday Samrat," Tharoor said.

The 2024 election is shaping up to be Hindutva versus popular welfare, the Congress MP said. "All of this begs the question: what happened to achhe din? What happened to 2 crore jobs a year? What happened to economic growth that would benefit the lower rungs of the socio-economic ladder? What happened to putting disposable income into the pockets and bank accounts of every Indian?" Tharoor said.

Ram Temple invite: Congress not sure whether to attend

The Trust of the temple said it has invited many celebrities to the grand event. All chiefs of all national political parties have been invited to the event. The invitation found the Congress in a fix as the party has not clarified its stand while many INDIA ally leaders are keen to attend the event. Union minister and BJP leader V Muraleedharan slammed the Congress's unsure stand on the issue and said in Kerala Congress leaders want the leadership to not attend the event. "This shows that this approach is just for the majority community, the Hindu community. Congress has no issue when it comes to participating in iftar or conducting a rally in favour of Palestine. We also have seen Congress leaders pretending to be Hindu devotees and do campaigns in elections, but when it comes to participating in Pran Pratishtha of the temple, they have doubts," Muraleedharan said.

Congress-ally Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief and Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said he will attend the Ram Mandir event if he is invited.

Indian Overseas Congress president Sam Pitroda said Ram Mandir inauguration becoming a national issue bothers him. Shashi Tharoor too echoed a similar opinion and said religion is a personal issue and he would also like to visit the Ram Temple but not on the day of the inauguration of before the 2024 election when his visit can be translated politically. Tharoor also clarified earlier that he has not received any invitation.