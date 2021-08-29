Ram resides permanently in Ayodhya, says President

Lucknow: Ayodhya exists where there is Ram, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Sunday, as he inaugurated a four-day Ramayan conclave in the city.

“Ayodhya exists where there is Ram. Lord Ram resides permanently in this city and, therefore, in the true sense this place is Ayodhya,” he said, shortly before offering prayers at the Ram temple construction site in Ayodhya.

Asserting that the teachings of the Ramayan were relevant for all, Kovind said:“The Ramayan will always be relevant as it offers inherent values of life that are relevant for humanity. Ramayan also offers a model code of conduct that guides us in all aspects of life.”

“Ramayan also tells us what the behaviour of a child with his parents should be, brother with brother, a husband with wife, a teacher with his disciple, friend with a friend, ruler with the public and human being with nature. On all dimensions, code of conduct is available in the Ramayan,” he added.

Kovind, who is on his first visit to Ayodhya after the landmark 2019 Supreme Court verdict that paved the way for the construction of the Ram temple, reached the city early on Sunday by a special train from Lucknow on the last day of his four-day visit to Uttar Pradesh. He was accompanied by his family members, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, Union minister of state for railways and textiles Darshana Vikram Jardosh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma.

After offering prayers at the makeshift Ram temple amid chanting of slogans by priests, the President briefly interacted with the priests and planted a sapling.

Speaking at the conclave, the President also referred to the word ‘Ram’ in his name, saying: “I feel that when my family members named me (Ram Nath Kovind), they were possibly having the feeling of respect and affection towards Ram Katha and Lord Ram, which is seen in the common public.”

“Let us all see Goddess Sita and Lord Ram in every person. Lord Ram is for everyone, and Lord Ram is in everyone. Let us all fulfil our obligations with warm thought,” he added.

The President also lauded the Uttar Pradesh government for making efforts to take the Ramayana to the masses through art and culture by organising Ramayan Conclave. “I applaud chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his team for the campaign to take the Ramayan to the common people through art and culture by organising the Ramayan Conclave,” he said.

“To prove the significance of the Ramayan Conclave, it is necessary that the basic ideals of Ram Katha should be propagated everywhere, and everyone should adopt those ideas. I wish that just like all people in Ram Rajya were free from physical, divine and material sufferings, similarly, all our countrymen would lead a happy life,” he added.

Kovind also recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas on the occasion. “Gandhiji has given the name Ram Rajya for an ideal India. Mahatma Gandhi imbibed the ideals of Lord Ram in public life. In fact, the ‘Maryada-Purshottam’ form of Lord Ram described in the Ramayan is ideal for everyone.”