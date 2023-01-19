Ram Sethu news: SC allows Subramanian Swamy to submit representation to centre

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy to submit a representation to the government on declaring the Ram Sethu - a chain of limestone shoals off Tamil Nadu's south-eastern coast - as a national monument.

The government - represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta - said that the decision-making process in this regard is underway in the ministry of culture and the petitioner could move a representation to the government with additional material.

Swamy told the court the issue is part of the BJP's manifesto, which the party is 'violating'. A bench headed by chief justice DY Chandrachud allowed Swamy to share material with the ministry and disposed off his plea to declare Ram Sethu as a monument of national importance.

The bench - also comprising justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwalal - asked the government to communicate decisions taken to Swamy and allowed him to take legal recourse, including re-approaching the court, if grievances subsisted.

In a hearing last week the court gave the government time till the first week of February to file its response to Swamy's plea. Swamy mentioned the matter saying a commitment to file a response by December last year was not fulfilled.

The court then asked the Solicitor General, "Mr Solicitor, Mr Swamy is saying you have not kept your commitment to file the counter in the Ram Setu matter...." The SG said a response would be filed soon.

In that hearing Swamy had submitted he had 'won' the first round of litigation, in which the government accepted the existence of Ram Sethu.

He claimed the concerned union minister had called for a meeting in 2017 to consider his demand but then nothing happened.

Swamy had raised the Ram Sethu issue in connection with the controversial Sethusamudram ship channel project - the argument was that it would damage the limestone shoals. Protests have also come from Hindu religious groups

The project was inaugurated in 2005 by then prime minister Manmohan Singh and the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government.

The current government - led by the BJP - has said it has considered 'socio-economic disadvantages' and is willing to explore an alternative route.

Under the terms of the project an 83-km water channel is to be created, linking Mannar Island (off Sri Lanka's north-western coast) and the Palk Strait by extensive dredging and removal of limestone shoals that may affect marine life.