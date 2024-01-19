close_game
Ram temple consecration: Jamia Millia Islamia declares half-day off on January 22

Ram temple consecration: All Jamia Millia institutions, offices will observe a half-day on account of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya.

The Jamia Millia Islamia and its schools will remain closed till 2.30 pm on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

The Jamia Millia Islamia University campus in New Delhi. (HT photo)

In an official notification, the university said that all its maintained institutions, centres and offices shall observe a half-day on January 22 on account of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya.

The university, however, mentioned that examinations and meetings already scheduled for the day will be held as usual.

"…In view of the government of India vide Office Memorandum F.No 12/7/2023 JCA government of India has approved that the university and its maintained institutions/centres/offices including Jamia schools shall remain closed for half day till 2.30 pm on January 22, 2024 on account of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya," a notification issued by the university said.

All Central government offices across the country will remain closed for half-day on January 22, as per a Personnel Ministry order.

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh had said that the decision has been taken in view of the "overwhelming" public sentiments.

"There was a huge public demand across the country regarding this. Decision on half-day closure of central government offices on January 22 has been taken in view of overwhelming public sentiments," he had said.

Ayodhya's Ram Temple ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also share the dais with several other dignitaries.

More than 7,000 people have been invited to the ceremony by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust.

Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a priest from Varanasi, will perform the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at 12.20 pm. The ceremony is expected to conclude by 1 pm.

The idol of Ram Lalla, sculpted by Mysore-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, has been selected for installation. The seven-day rituals of the consecration ceremony began on Tuesday. The rituals include various forms of puja. The deity of Ram Lalla will get a divine bath with 125 urns on January 21.

After the January 22 event, the Ram temple will be opened to devotees. Thousands of pilgrims and tourists from across India are expected to visit the temple every day.

