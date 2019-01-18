Ram temple date: RSS denies delay, clarifies 2025 will be completion year

A day after senior RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi created a buzz by setting 2025 as deadline for Ram temple in Ayodhya, the organisation on Friday clarified that the date was for the completion of construction.

Delivering a lecture in Kumbh mela premises on Thursday, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) leader had said: “Our mission is to get Ram temple constructed by 2025 and establish India as a ‘Vishwa Guru’ (global leader).”

The remark, which came amid reports that the RSS leadership is unhappy with the BJP over delay in temple construction, created a buzz across the country as well as within the RSS cadre.

Critics claimed that the RSS was trying to push the dates to take pressure off the BJP.

Taken aback by the remark, RSS leaders were quick to clarify that Joshi announced 2025 as the year of completion of the temple construction and not its start.

“We are very clear what he meant. It took more than five years to construct the modern day Somnath temple in Gujarat. Obviously, Ram temple will also take time. It is this date (of completion) that he (Joshi) was referring to,” an RSS member, visibly unhappy over the inferences being drawn, said.

Irrespective of the RSS’s clarification, the opposition accused the Sangh of using delaying tactics for poll benefits.

UP Congress spokesman Kishore Varshney said, “The BJP and the RSS have no interest in the construction of Ram temple. They only want to play with the sentiments of Hindus to ensure support in elections.”

He said that after making tall claims, the BJP government was unable to move ahead or bring in an ordinance to pave way for the temple. “The RSS has very cleverly come out with the new deadline of 2025 to give a breather to the BJP for not only 2019 general elections but also for 2022 UP assembly elections and 2024 general elections.”

Claiming that Kumbh always ushered in changes, Joshi on Thursday said, “History has been a witness to the fact that Kumbh has always brought transformation in the country. Kumbh 2019 will also bring some significant change which the Hindus have been waiting for a long time.”

He said the Ram temple would be an asset for India in the next 150 years.

He claimed that many important developments like the first war of independence of 1857, Quit India Movement of 1942, the reconstruction of Somnath temple in 1951-52 or imposition of Emergency by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975 coincided with the Kumbh.

He said Ram Temple in Ayodhya was not only a symbol of being Hindu but also the sign of culture, tradition and consciousness of Hindus.

“Efforts should be made to ensure Ram temple by 2025 but there are challenges too which should be handled carefully and tactfully,” he said.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 20:21 IST