BJP capitalising on pandemic with Ram Temple fundraising, says Akhilesh Yadav
- Akhilesh Yadav also attacked the Centre over the fuel price rise and said it was sad and shameful that the government was claiming that the price hike was for nation building.
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday over the Ram temple fundraising and accused it of capitalising on a pandemic.
“The BJP government itself has been saying that it creates opportunities out of calamity. And thus it is collecting chanda (contributions) in this time of calamity (Covid-19 pandemic),” he said at a press conference.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister who had attacked BJP by calling it 'chandajivi' in Parliament recently, reiterated that in ancient Indian culture, there was no such thing as chanda, “We have the culture of dakshina (offering). We are ready to give dakshina, if the BJP accepts it,” he said.
He also attacked the Centre over spiraling fuel price. “To hide its failure on the economic front the BJP government hikes petrol and diesel prices and puts the burden on people, farmers and the youth. And it is sad and shameful that now the government is saying the price hike was for nation building.”
He also attacked chief minister Adityanath and accused him of lying even in the legislature and warned that the BJP government’s days in the state are numbered.
“The way CM is lying in the assembly… Those who lie in the legislature, who would punish them? People will punish them,” Akhilesh said
“The way people are joining Samajwadi Party in droves; the BJP will be swept out and the people will ‘deploy’ SP in the 2022 UP Assembly polls to rescue the state.”
Akhilesh also accused Adityanath of lying in the assembly on payment of minimum support price (MSP) to farmers.
“CM lied in the assembly that MSP was given to farmers. All know that farmers did not get MSP for maize, or rice. He charged the SP government of selling sugar mills, if he is Yogi for real then he should tell which sugar mill was sold during the SP regime,” he said.
The Samajwadi Party chief also alleged that the Adityanath government has no work of its own to showcase.
“This government has completed four years and still has no work of its own to showcase. It continues to hijack SP government's work as shows-off as its own,” he said. “This CM is not from UP. He came from another state. If he became the CM here then he should have worked for the state.”
