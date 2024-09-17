Menu Explore
Ram temple model, memorabilia from Paralympics: E-auction of PM Modi's mementos begins

ByHT News Desk
Sep 17, 2024 10:58 PM IST

The sixth edition of the online auction of over 600 items gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi began on Tuesday, coinciding with his birthday.

E-auction of Modi's mementos begins(PIB)
E-auction of Modi's mementos begins(PIB)

According to the culture ministry, a section of the auction pays tribute to India's valiant warriors and freedom fighters, celebrating the glorious chapters of the nation's history.

The auction will be held till October 2 and will remain open to the public at large. Individuals who want to participate in the auction will need to register on the official website - https://pmmementos.gov.in

According to Union minister of culture and tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the auction's collection “mirrors India's rich tapestry of culture, spirituality, history, and politics”, adding that just as the previous editions, the proceeds from the e-auction will go to the Namami Gange project - a flagship initiative of the Centre for the conservation and restoration of the Ganga and its fragile ecosystem.

Which mementos of PM Modi are being auctioned?

Several mementos of PM Modi have been put up for the e-auction such as a meticulously crafted model of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Dwarkadhish temple in Dwarka, a set of sporting memorabilia from the latest Paralympic Games, and statues of Hindu deities.

Also read: Albert Einstein's 1939 atomic bomb warning letter sold for 32.7 crore at auction

The items on auction also include an array of traditional art forms, showcasing vibrant paintings, intricate sculptures, indigenous handicrafts, and captivating folk and tribal artefacts. Items traditionally bestowed as symbols of honour and respect, including traditional angavastras, shawls, headgear and ceremonial swords, have also been put up for auction.

Along with this, distinguished works of art such as Pichwai paintings, notable items such as khadi shawls, silver filigree, Mata Ni Pachedi art, Gond art and Madhubani art are also a part of the auction, the culture ministry said.

The first e-auction was held in January 2019. According to the culture ministry, the last five editions have garnered more than 50 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

