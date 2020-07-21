e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Ram temple to be 3rd largest Hindu shrine in world: Trust chief’s aide

Ram temple to be 3rd largest Hindu shrine in world: Trust chief’s aide

The new temple’s width is likely to be increased from 140 feet to 270- 280 feet. The length is likely to increase from 268 to 280-300 feet. In addition, the height will go up to 161 feet from the 128 feet.

india Updated: Jul 21, 2020 08:52 IST
HT Cprrespondent
HT Cprrespondent
Hindustan Times
While agreeing to make some changes in the existing model, the trust has decided to keep its basic design intact.
While agreeing to make some changes in the existing model, the trust has decided to keep its basic design intact.(HT photo)
         

After some changes are made to the existing model, the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya would become the third largest Hindu temple in the world, said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, designated successor of Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.

While agreeing to make some changes in the existing model, the trust has decided to keep its basic design intact.

Architects Nikhil Sompura and Ashish Sompura, sons of the project’s chief architect Chandrakant Sompura, will prepare the new design.

“The architects have presented a rough sketch of the new layout before Mahant Nritya Gopal Das,” said Mahant Kamal Nayan Das.

The new temple’s width is likely to be increased from 140 feet to 270- 280 feet. The length is likely to increase from 268 to 280-300 feet. In addition, the height will go up to 161 feet from the 128 feet.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Four sub-killer P-8I craft coming to India next year, then talks for six more
Four sub-killer P-8I craft coming to India next year, then talks for six more
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine’s first human trial shows promise, more phases underway
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine’s first human trial shows promise, more phases underway
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passes away at 85
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passes away at 85
Govt warns against use of N-95 masks with valved respirators
Govt warns against use of N-95 masks with valved respirators
Soldiers dying on Covid-19 duty to be declared martyrs, will get Rs 15 lakh from govt fund
Soldiers dying on Covid-19 duty to be declared martyrs, will get Rs 15 lakh from govt fund
Assam floods: NDRF rescues 56 people from Goalpara
Assam floods: NDRF rescues 56 people from Goalpara
Ram temple to be 3rd largest Hindu shrine in world: Trust chief’s aide
Ram temple to be 3rd largest Hindu shrine in world: Trust chief’s aide
Amid China tension, India & US Navy conduct joint exercise in Indian Ocean
Amid China tension, India & US Navy conduct joint exercise in Indian Ocean
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In