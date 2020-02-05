Ram temple trust: Ten out of the 15 members named

india

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 23:49 IST

Ayodhya: The Centre announced nine members of Board of Trustees of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra, the new Trust constituted by the Centre for construction of Ram Mandir, on Wednesday evening.

Senior lawyer of Supreme Court Supreme Court 92-year old K Parasaran, who headed the team of lawyers in apex court in the decades old Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute, has been appointed as Chairman of the Trust.

In all the Trust will have 14 members.

District magistrate of Ayodhya will be the ex-officio trustee, who will be a practising Hindu. If the DM is not Hindu, then additional district magistrate will be an ex-office member of the Trust.

The Centre has announced 10 –members (nine names announced by the Centre and one DM of Ayodhya) who will be members of the Trust.

Remaining four members will be nominated – two by the Board of Trustees with a majority resolution, one by the Centre who will be an IAS officer deputed at the Centre not below the rank of joint secretary.

While, the state government will nominate one member an IAS officer not below the rank Secretary.

Members of the Board of Trustees announced by the Centre are K K Parasaran (chairman), Jagatguru Shankjaracharya Jyotishpeethadeshwar Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj of Prayagraj; Jagatguru Mahadevacharya Vishwaprasanna Theertha Maharaj of Udupi, Karnataka; Yugpurush Paramananda Ji Maharaj of Haridwar; Swami Govind Dev Ji Maharaj, Puna;

Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, Ayodhya naresh; Dr Anil Mishra, a practising Homeopathic doctor of Ayodhya, Kameshwar Chaupal of Patna and Mahant Mahant Dhinendra Das, head of the Nirmohi Akhara.

However, name of Nritya Gopal Das, head of the Ram, Janmabhoomi Nyas, does not figure in the list.

There is a possibility that he might be nominated by the Board of Trustees.

The Centre also mandated that any point of time all members of the Trust will be practising Hindus and one of them must belong to the Schedule Caste category.