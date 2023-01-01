Ramayan-era monuments in Ayodhya to get facelift

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to give a facelift to all the Ramayan-era structures and places in Ayodhya. To accomplish this task, the government has roped in a Delhi-based architect for surveying all historic places in the district to identify Ramayan-era structures.

Recently, the Delhi-based architect Antara Sharma, along with her team members, surveyed historic water bodies, mutts, and temples in Ayodhya. According to the district administration, more than 60 such water bodies, temples, and mutts have been identified during this survey. The team is also taking help from local historians to collect details of Ramayan-era structures.

According to RP Yadav, regional tourism officer, Ayodhya, the government wants to preserve the historic monuments of Ayodhya. Through this survey, all such structures will be identified, he added. After the survey, the Ayodhya administration will act according to the state government’s instructions, said a senior official of the Ayodhya administration.

Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has also identified 11 historic structures places inside the Ram Janmabhoomi campus that will be preserved and restored in their original form. Among these 11 historic places are Kuber Tila, Sita Koup, Sita Rasoi and Nal, Neel, Angad, and Sugreev Tila.

According to Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust, these 11 places will be preserved and restored. The Trust has decided to rope in experts for the restoration of these structures. “Eleven structures have been identified at Ram Janmabhoomi campus. All of them will be restored to their original form. The Trust will rope in experts for their restoration,” said Dr Anil Mishra, a member of the Trust.

The Kuber Tila is also hailed as a symbol of Hindu –Muslim unity. It was at this place that the British government hanged Baba Ram Saran Das and Amir Ali. During levelling of the Ram Janmabhoomi campus before the foundation work of the Ram Mandir began, several idols and other artifacts were recovered. The Trust has preserved them also. They will be displayed at the museum that is proposed at the Ram Janmabhoomi.