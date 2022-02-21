Home / India News / Rana Ayyub not above law, charges of judicial harassment baseless: India tells UN
Rana Ayyub not above law, charges of judicial harassment baseless: India tells UN

The United Nations had alleged relentless misogynistic and sectarian remarks against journalist Rana Ayyub, asking the Indian government to end what it called judicial harassment
Journalist Rana Ayyub is accused of allegedly misusing funds generated from online crowdfunding platform Ketto for personal purposes(Saumya Khandelwal/HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 08:28 PM IST
India on Monday rejected the United Nation's allegations of subjecting journalist Rana Ayyub to judicial harassment in the alleged money laundering case. 

The Enforcement Directorate has attached funds worth 1.77 crores from the bank accounts of journalist Rana Ayyub, accusing her of allegedly misusing funds generated from online crowdfunding platform for personal uses. 


The United Nations in a tweet had alleged misogynistic and sectarian attacks against Ayyub, calling for an investigation into what it called judicial harassment.

India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations replied in a tweet which reads,"Allegations of so-called judicial harassment are baseless & unwarranted. India upholds the rule of law, but is equally clear that no one is above the law."

Remember, Rana Ayyub in her statement had rejected allegations of money laundering as baseless, malafide and fanciful.

“In my three public campaigns undertaken on Ketto, I had raised a total of 2,69 crores. I have provided all bills and invoices for the relief work undertaken by me, which is to the tune of 40 lakhs (40,45,644 /- to be precise),” she had said in her statement. 

According to the Enforcement Directorate probe, Ayyub allegedly raised 2.69 crore on the crowdfunding platform Keto for three campaigns and the funds were reportedly withdrawn to bank accounts of her sister Iffat Shaikh and father Mohammad Ayyub Waquif.

 

