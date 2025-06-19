Search
Thursday, Jun 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Ranthambore tigress Arrowhead dies of brain tumour, her daughter relocated to Mukundra

BySenjuti SenguptaSenjuti Sengupta
Jun 19, 2025 06:37 PM IST

Daughter of T-19 Krishna, Arrowhead was born with three other cubs in 2014. Arrowhead gave birth to four litters in 11 years

Jaipur: Arrowhead (T-84), a tigress in Ranthambore, died of a brain tumour on Thursday, the same day her daughter Kankati (T-2507), who killed a 7-year-old in April, was relocated to Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve, officials from the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve (RTR) said.

Arrowhead was found dead at the zone 2 of RTR only on Thursday morning hours after her daughter Kankati was set off to Mukundra Tiger Hills (Sourced/ HT)
Arrowhead was found dead at the zone 2 of RTR only on Thursday morning hours after her daughter Kankati was set off to Mukundra Tiger Hills (Sourced/ HT)

“Arrowhead was found dead at the zone 2 of RTR only on Thursday morning hours after her daughter Kankati was set off to Mukundra Tiger Hills,” an officer said.

Daughter of T-19 Krishna, Arrowhead was born with three other cubs in 2014. “Arrowhead was sick for a long time. It was also found during her autopsy that several of her organs were damaged. It is a disheartening coincidence that she passed away on the same day when her daughter is being shifted to Mukundra,” RTR field director Anoop KR said.

Arrowhead gave birth to four litters in 11 years. “She was sighted with two cubs, her first litter, on February 22, 2018. She gave birth to her second litter on January 2, 2019 and third litter on July 23, 2021,” the official said, adding that tigress Kankati is from Arrowhead’s fourth litter.

Also Read: Forest officials finalise relocation of tiger cubs amid fatalities in Ranthambore

Kankati, first seen on July 25, 2023 at Shivraj Aniket Zone 2 with her sister and brother, will be initially kept in a soft enclosure of Dara in Mukundara. “The tigress has been tranquilised. The team has left with her for Kota. After a few days of monitoring, she will be released into the forest. There are currently three tigers in Mukundara --- male MT-5 and two females MT-6 and MT-7. MT-7 was shifted from Abheda,” the official said.

Also Read: Tiger cub suspected of involvement in fatal attacks tranquilized near Ranthambore

Kankati is suspected to be involved in two recent fatal attacks. “The decision comes in wake of a tragic incident on May 11, when a forest ranger was fatally attacked by Kankati. She was also responsible for the death of a 7-year-old boy on April 16 in a nearby area. Preliminary investigations pointed to one of Tigress Arrowhead’s approximately 20-month-old cubs to be likely involved and therefore the shifting was planned,” the officer said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Ranthambore tigress Arrowhead dies of brain tumour, her daughter relocated to Mukundra
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On