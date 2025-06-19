Ranthambore tigress Arrowhead dies of brain tumour, her daughter relocated to Mukundra

Jaipur: Arrowhead (T-84), a tigress in Ranthambore, died of a brain tumour on Thursday, the same day her daughter Kankati (T-2507), who killed a 7-year-old in April, was relocated to Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve, officials from the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve (RTR) said. Arrowhead was found dead at the zone 2 of RTR only on Thursday morning hours after her daughter Kankati was set off to Mukundra Tiger Hills (Sourced/ HT)

“Arrowhead was found dead at the zone 2 of RTR only on Thursday morning hours after her daughter Kankati was set off to Mukundra Tiger Hills,” an officer said.

Daughter of T-19 Krishna, Arrowhead was born with three other cubs in 2014. “Arrowhead was sick for a long time. It was also found during her autopsy that several of her organs were damaged. It is a disheartening coincidence that she passed away on the same day when her daughter is being shifted to Mukundra,” RTR field director Anoop KR said.

Arrowhead gave birth to four litters in 11 years. “She was sighted with two cubs, her first litter, on February 22, 2018. She gave birth to her second litter on January 2, 2019 and third litter on July 23, 2021,” the official said, adding that tigress Kankati is from Arrowhead’s fourth litter.

Kankati, first seen on July 25, 2023 at Shivraj Aniket Zone 2 with her sister and brother, will be initially kept in a soft enclosure of Dara in Mukundara. “The tigress has been tranquilised. The team has left with her for Kota. After a few days of monitoring, she will be released into the forest. There are currently three tigers in Mukundara --- male MT-5 and two females MT-6 and MT-7. MT-7 was shifted from Abheda,” the official said.

Kankati is suspected to be involved in two recent fatal attacks. “The decision comes in wake of a tragic incident on May 11, when a forest ranger was fatally attacked by Kankati. She was also responsible for the death of a 7-year-old boy on April 16 in a nearby area. Preliminary investigations pointed to one of Tigress Arrowhead’s approximately 20-month-old cubs to be likely involved and therefore the shifting was planned,” the officer said.