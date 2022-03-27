Raped and tortured by cousin’s boyfriend, Bengal minor fights for life; accused held

An 11-year-old girl is fighting for life at a state-run hospital in Kolkata after being raped and tortured in the Basirhat sub-division of North 24 Parganas district on Thursday night, police said.

The minor was rescued on Friday by local villagers near a fishery. The police arrested the girl’s cousin and her boyfriend, who allegedly committed the crime and shoved a stick in the private parts of the victim.

Charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the youth was remanded in police custody for six days by a court in Basirhat on Saturday.

“The girl was bleeding profusely when she was found. After she was rushed to a hospital in Basirhat, doctors found that the attacker had not only raped her but had shoved a stick in her private parts. The victim was subsequently admitted at a hospital in Kolkata where a panel of five doctors are monitoring her treatment,” a district police officer said on condition of anonymity.

During investigation, the police found that the accused youth had promised his girlfriend a new mobile phone and some money if she left her sister with him for the night. The minor’s family contacted the police when she did not return home.

The accused was arrested from Domjur in Howrah district where he fled after the crime.

“He said during interrogation that he thought the child had died and left her beside the fishery,” the officer said.