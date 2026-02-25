‘Raped in front of boyfriend’: Seven men assault woman near Silchar, extort ₹10,000

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by seven men and forced to transfer ₹10,000 while she was reportedly out with her boyfriend near Silchar in Assam’s Cachar district, police said on Tuesday. Woman alleges gang rape by seven men near Silchar, ₹10,000 extorted (Representative image)

The woman filed a complaint about the February 19 incident, following which a case was registered at the Silchar Sadar Police Station, a senior officer said, reported news agency PTI. The survivor has identified two of the accused, who have since been arrested. Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining suspects.

‘Raped her one-by-one’ Family members of the survivor claimed that she and her boyfriend were inside a car on the Bypass Road, a few kilometres from Silchar town, when a group of men arrived in a SUV and confronted them.

“They first asked the couple about their whereabouts and then suddenly grabbed the woman and her friend. There were around 7 men, and they raped her one by one in front of her friend,” they alleged, the PTI report said.

“The mandatory medical examination has been conducted, and her statement has also been recorded,” the officer said.

The police were initially tight-lipped about the issue, however, the case gained wider attention on Tuesday after a Silchar-based journalist alleged that he was attacked by relatives of one of the accused, the report added.

The journalist claimed that he was stopped near the National Highway Road police station, questioned about why he reported on the incident, and assaulted. He alleged that onlookers intervened and rescued him. A complaint has been lodged in this connection as well, and police said one person has been arrested.

A senior police officer appealed to the public not to circulate misinformation on social media and urged restraint while the probe is underway.

Extorted ₹ 10,000 In her complaint, the woman alleged that at least seven unidentified men raped her one after another in front of her boyfriend. She further alleged that the accused forced her to transfer ₹10,000 to the bank account of one of the men before fleeing.

The FIR has been lodged under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, including sections related to gang rape, extortion by threat of death, dacoity, criminal intimidation, unlawful assembly, criminal force against a woman with intent to disrobe, and acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev sought strict action in the case and said she had met the Superintendent of Police in Cachar for an update.

''I have met SP Cachar District for an update on action taken There should be no attempt to cover up this case. @AITC4Assam will not tolerate it. Medical report awaited I am told'', the Trinamool Congress MP said.