Rashtrapati Bhavan to not hold Holi gatherings amid coronavirus scare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have also announced that they will not participate in any ‘Holi Milan’ programme.

india Updated: Mar 04, 2020 19:46 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. The President’s office tweeted on Wednesday that it would not hold the traditional Holi gatherings due to coronavirus.
President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. The President’s office tweeted on Wednesday that it would not hold the traditional Holi gatherings due to coronavirus. (ANI Photo)
         

Rashtrapati Bhavan will not hold the traditional Holi gatherings as a precautionary measure amid the global scare over coronavirus, the President’s office tweeted on Wednesday.

“With alertness and safeguards, we all can help contain the outbreak of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. In a precautionary measure, the Rashtrapati Bhavan will not hold the traditional Holi gatherings,” the President’s office said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have also announced that they will not participate in any ‘Holi Milan’ programme.

Holi will be celebrated on March 10.

