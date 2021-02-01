Rashtrapati Bhavan to reopen for public from February 6
The Rashtrapati Bhavan will re-open for visitors from Saturday, nearly 11 months after it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an official statement issued on Monday.
It will be open on Saturdays and Sundays (except on government holidays), the statement said.
Visitors can book their slots online on the website https://presidentofindia.nic.in or https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
“Visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan, which was closed due to Covid-19 since March 13, 2020, will re-open from this Saturday i.e. February 6, 2021 for the public,” it said.
As earlier, nominal registration charges of ₹50 per visitor will be levied.
To maintain social distancing norms, three pre-booked time slots at 1030 hrs, 1230 hrs and 1430 hrs have been fixed with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot, the statement said.
During the tour, visitors will have to follow COVID protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distance etc., it said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi pledges to punish perpetrators of blast near Israeli embassy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Magisterial probe ordered into PNG pipeline blast in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar
- A minor blast occurred at the site though no damage to life and nearby buildings was reported. Prima facie the incident occurred due to digging work being done in a nearby plot which had led to the pipeline being damaged.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashtrapati Bhavan to reopen for public from February 6
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws: Agriculture minister has a suggestion and a warning for opposition
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
39 BJP workers arrested for attacking TRS MLA's house in Telangana’s Warrangal
- BJP workers had attacked the residence of TRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy after he alleged that BJP leaders were collecting huge funds in the name of construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya without showing any accounts and were swindling the money.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu: Sasikala to file curative petition for AIADMK’s name and symbol
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Thank you’: PM Netanyahu phones PM Modi on security of Israeli diplomats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 casualties in Jammu and Kashmir fall 71% in January
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India spent ₹20,776 crore on emergency defence purchase amid border row
- The hike in capital expenditure -- from ₹1.13 lakh crore to ₹1.35 lakh crore -- was one of the highlights of the Budget. It has gone up by almost 19% at a time when India is planning to buy new fighter jets, medium transport aircraft, light combat helicopters and surface-to-air missiles.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Uttarakhand me bhi Kejriwal’: AAP’s massive membership drive for 2022 polls
- The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) plans to hold 6,500 public meetings in the next 45 days with a target to add one lakh new party members in Uttarakhand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union Budget 2021: Govt earmarks ₹2,217 crore for tackling air pollution
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu CM announces financial relief to farmers affected by crop loss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget speech underlines govt’s focus on poll-bound states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget will make India healthy and safe, says Uttarakhand CM
- Trivendra Singh Rawat said the budget will also develop the medical industry including pharmaceutical and medical equipment manufacturing companies in the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: FM announces seven more measures for agri sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox