Rashtrapati Bhavan to reopen for public from February 6
Illuminated Rashtrapati Bhavan during the Beating Retreat ceremony, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.(PTI)
india news

Rashtrapati Bhavan to reopen for public from February 6

It will be open on Saturdays and Sundays (except on government holidays), the statement said.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:37 PM IST

The Rashtrapati Bhavan will re-open for visitors from Saturday, nearly 11 months after it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

It will be open on Saturdays and Sundays (except on government holidays), the statement said.

Visitors can book their slots online on the website https://presidentofindia.nic.in or https://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“Visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan, which was closed due to Covid-19 since March 13, 2020, will re-open from this Saturday i.e. February 6, 2021 for the public,” it said.

As earlier, nominal registration charges of 50 per visitor will be levied.

To maintain social distancing norms, three pre-booked time slots at 1030 hrs, 1230 hrs and 1430 hrs have been fixed with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot, the statement said.

During the tour, visitors will have to follow COVID protocols such as wearing masks, maintaining social distance etc., it said.

rashtrapati bhavan
