Evening brief: Ratan Tata says ‘grateful’ as SC rejects plea on Cyrus Mistry, and all the latest news

Ratan Tata ‘grateful’ as SC rejects Shapoorji Pallonji’s plea to review order on Cyrus Mistry

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea of the Shapoorji Pallonji (SP) group, seeking a review of its last year's order of upholding the Tata Group's decision to remove Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of Tata Sons. Read more

'Will submit…': What Sidhu said on SC's 1-year jail sentence in road rage case

Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday indicated acceptance of the verdict of the Supreme Court which sentenced him to a one-year-jail term in the 1988 road rage case. Read more

'The day my drive goes away, I won't play': Kohli opens up on slump in form, says current career phase is his 'happiest'

Despite not being among runs, Virat Kohli insists that the current phase of his career is his 'happiest', and that he no longer is driven by what people's perception of him. Read more

Panchayat 2 review: Jitendra Kumar show is heartwarming ode to India's villages; wish there was more Neena Gupta in it

If you thought Panchayat 2 was going to be a run-of-the-mill light-hearted comedy, the kind which has existed on Indian television for decades, prepare to be proved wrong. Read more

Maruti's new Sonipat plant to produce one million cars annually in 8 years

Maruti Suzuki has officially signed a deal with the Haryana state government, which formally allotted land to India's largest carmaker to set up its third manufacturing facility in the state. Read more&nbsp;

Health tips for women on the go: Nutritionist shares insights

Women on the go refers to women who are traveling or are always busy doing things. Read more

