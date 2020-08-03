e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
Ravi Shankar Prasad isolates himself after meeting Amit Shah

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad took to Twitter to announce that he has isolated himself as a precautionary measure after a meeting on Saturday with home minister Amit Shah who has tested positive for Covid-19.

india Updated: Aug 03, 2020 15:24 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Ravi Shankar Prasad (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad took to Twitter to announce that he has isolated himself as a precautionary measure after a meeting on Saturday with home minister Amit Shah who has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Friends! I’m absolutely fine. To follow protocol I hv isolated myself at home for few days as I had met Amit Shah Ji on Saturday evening for n official meeting. I’m working from home & following daily routine including Yoga & exercise.Also reading books & enjoying classical music, Prasad tweeted.

Another Union minister Babul Supriyo also went into self-isolation as he too had met Shah.

Supriyo said he had been advised by doctors to confine himself away from his family members for the next few days and a test would be done soon.

Earlier Sunday, Shah said he had tested positive for coronavirus and was getting admitted to a hospital following the advice of doctors.

Shah also requested those who had come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested for Covid-19 and isolate themselves.

The home minister is being treated at Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

