R-Day celebrations end calmly in Kashmir amid tight security, internet shutdown
- A three-tier security was placed across Kashmir, especially around Srinagar's SK stadium where the main function was held.
The Republic Day celebrations passed off peacefully in Kashmir Valley on Tuesday amid tight security arrangements and internet shutdown.
Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, unfurled the Tricolor and took the salute at the Republic Day parade at S K Stadium, Srinagar where the biggest function was held.
Speaking on the occasion, Khan said that Jammu and Kashmir is marching fast towards rapid growth and development and the Government of India is leaving no stone unturned to make the union territory progressive and prosperous.“On this great occasion, I would like to highlight some major achievements of government like recently launched healthcare scheme Sehat under which each individual will get Rs. 5 lakh cover as health benefit across the country,” he said.
He also said that the successful conduct of the first ever DDC polls is another achievement which shall provide people an opportunity to be part of the development initiatives in their areas at the grass root level.
A three-tier security was placed across Kashmir, especially around Srinagar's SK stadium where the main function was held. Sharp shooters were deployed around the venue and drones were used to keep vigil around the city. The day passed off peacefully and no untoward incident was reported from any part of Kashmir.
The internet was snapped across Kashmir in the morning and only restored in the evening. However, mobile phone connections weren’t snapped like in previous years.
