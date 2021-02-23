R-Day violence: Farmer leaders’ arrest triggers protests in Jammu
Angry protesters on Tuesday blocked a busy road in Jammu and shouted slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party government in protest against farmer leaders Mohinder Singh and Mandeep Singh’s arrest. The Delhi Police arrested the two late on Monday for their alleged involvement in the January 26 violence at Delhi’s Red Fort during the tractor rally organised as part of protests against the three farm laws passed in September.
Mohinder Singh, 45, heads the Jammu & Kashmir United Kisan Front.
“Angry over their arrests, people blocked Digiana Ashram Road for over an hour and created a law-and-order situation. We pacified them and involved community elders to defuse the situation. Thereafter, they lifted the blockade and dispersed peacefully,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.
Mohinder Singh’s family said he was called to Jammu Gandhi Nagar police station and they were later informed about his arrest. Angry protesters rushed to the police station when the news about the arrest broke. The family insisted Mohinder Singh has never visited Red Fort.
