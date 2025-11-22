Asaduddin Owaisi says ready to support Nitish govt in Bihar, but has one condition

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said he was open to supporting the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government as long as the long-ignored Seemanchal region gets its due. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaks after declaration of results for the Bihar Assembly elections, in Hyderabad, on Friday (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Addressing a gathering in Amour, Owaisi, whose party won five seats in the Bihar Assembly elections, stressed that development should go beyond Patna and Rajgir.

"We are ready to extend our support to Nitish Kumar's government, but the Seemanchal region must get justice," Owaisi said.

"For how long will everything be centred around Patna and Rajgir? Seemanchal continues to suffer from river erosion, large-scale migration and rampant corruption. The government must address these issues," the AIMIM chief emphasized.

Seemanchal, in Bihar’s northeastern belt, has a high Muslim population and remains one of the state’s most underdeveloped regions.

Of the 24 constituencies in Seemanchal, the NDA swept 14 this time.

Even with the NDA’s strong performance statewide, Owaisi’s AIMIM held its space in the region, winning five seats, matching its 2020 tally.

Owaisi on MLA outreach and plan for Bihar

"Our five MLAs will sit in their respective constituency offices twice a week and send me photos with their live WhatsApp location. It will show exactly where they are," Owaisi said.

"We will try to start this work within six months. I will also try to visit once in six months," the AIMIM chief said.

After the Bihar assembly election results were out, Owaisi also had an advice for the opposition after its poll debacle.

"I am grateful to the people of Bihar. Especially, I have been saying from the beginning that RJD would not be able to stop BJP. You can check my speeches. I had said that. Today also, I am appealing to those people in Bihar who have misconception about the 'MY' (Muslim and Yadav) combination," he said.