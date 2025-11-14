‘RJD cannot stop BJP’: AIMIM chief Owaisi's dig at Oppn after Bihar debacle

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday thanked the people of Bihar for electing the party’s candidates in five assembly constituencies in the polls and urged non-NDA parties to introspect on their defeats. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi spoke after NDA's big win in Bihar Assembly polls in 2025.(PTI/File)

Owaisi, who campaigned extensively in the state, said opposition parties must address their shortcomings instead of assuming that voters would automatically show support for them.

He reiterated that he had long maintained the RJD would not be able to stop the BJP and pointed to his earlier speeches as evidence.

He also appealed to those who believe in the traditional ‘MY’ (Muslim-Yadav) combination to rethink their assumptions.

"I am grateful to the people of Bihar. Especially, I have been saying from the beginning that RJD would not be able to stop BJP. You can check my speeches. I had said that. Today also, I am appealing to those people in Bihar who have misconception about the 'MY' (Muslim and Yadav) combination," he said.

What did PM Modi say on MY formula?

PM Modi also referred to the MY formula in his address after the NDA’s sweeping win in Bihar.

Taking a jibe at the RJD’s “MY vote bank”, he said the NDA’s victory had introduced a new MY formula: women and youth. He was referring to the RJD’s traditional Muslim-Yadav support base.

“There is an old saying, ‘loha lohe ko katta hai’. Some parties in Bihar made the 'MY' formula of appeasement. But today's win has given a new and positive MY formula. And it is 'mahila' (women) and youths," PM Modi told the gathering.

Don't just be vote givers, become vote takers: Owaisi

Referring to minority voters, Owaisi also said they should aim to become “vote takers” rather than just “vote givers” to strengthen their own leadership and counter “communal and fascist forces”.

He said non-BJP parties, including the RJD, must analyze why they failed to contain the BJP’s rise.

Responding to Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav’s reported remarks linking the Mahagathbandhan’s poor performance in Bihar to his party, Owaisi said the opposition should focus on fixing its own problems.

He added that parties must adopt humility, noting that the era of leaders assuming they are “Raja” and voters their subjects is over.