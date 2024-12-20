Ready to constitute panel to address Waqf issues: Sidda

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed willingness to establish a committee led by a retired judge to examine the contentious issues surrounding Waqf properties in Karnataka. The proposal, presented during the Assembly session, comes amid criticism from the opposition BJP over the government’s handling of Waqf lands. Siddaramaiah assured the Assembly that temples built on Waqf lands would not be removed. “If any notices have been issued to temples, they will be withdrawn. (HT PHOTO)

In his remarks, Siddaramaiah assured the Assembly that temples built on Waqf lands would not be removed. “If any notices have been issued to temples, they will be withdrawn,” he said, addressing concerns raised by BJP legislators. He added that the matter is not a prestige issue for the government and reiterated its commitment to resolving the controversy.

Responding to the BJP’s allegations, Siddaramaiah pointed out that the central government enacted the Wakf Act in 1954, a law that state governments cannot alter. He criticised the BJP for not addressing the issue during its tenure. “The BJP-led government was in power in the state from 2008 to 2013 and from 2019 to 2023. The BJP has been in power at the Centre since 2014. Then, without thinking about amending the Wakf Act, they are now raising a controversy,” he said.

Siddaramaiah stated that Karnataka has 1.28 lakh acres of Waqf land, with over 47,000 acres under the Inam Cancellation Act and more than 23,000 acres under the Land Reforms Act. He added that approximately 18,000 acres have been encroached on by private individuals, and 3,000 acres are being used for public purposes. “There is a Supreme Court order to protect these. Once it is registered as a Waqf property, it will always be a Waqf property,” he explained.

The BJP, however, remained unconvinced. Legislator Araga Jnanendra argued that simply cancelling notices would not suffice, demanding the removal of Waqf-related entries from government records.

Ashoka accused the Congress government of favouring minorities, saying, “Withdrawing the Waqf-related notices will not solve the problem. It is merely a tactic to deceive the people. We have informed the Chief Minister that there will be no benefit unless the 1974 gazette notification issued by the state government is withdrawn.”

The BJP vowed to escalate its opposition both in the Assembly and on the streets, with Ashoka declaring, “The fight against the Waqf land acquisition policy has been raised in the Assembly session and it will continue on the streets as well in future.”