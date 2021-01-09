‘Ready to contest polls if Cong offers seat in Ernakulam’: Ex Kerala HC judge

Former judge of the Kerala High Court, Justice B Kemal Pasha, who is known for his proactive stand on critical issues, said on Saturday that he is willing to contest the upcoming assembly polls if the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) offered him a seat in Ernakulam district.

Talking to reporters in Ernakulam he said lone voices won’t make much of an impact in the present world and it is always good to be part of a collective movement. “Earlier some leaders have approached me with a suggestion to contest from Punalur, my native place in Kollam district. Since I am settled in Ernakulam I told them if you give me a seat in the district I will consider it,” he said adding if elected he won’t accept the salary of a legislator.

Asked if the ruling CPI(M) or the BJP offered him a seat instead, he said he won’t accept it because he was more inclined to the Congress ideology and fascinated by its role in the freedom movement. People with integrity and eminence should join politics rather than criticising the system sitting on the sidewalks. “I have taken a strong position against corruption throughout my life. If I get a chance to extend my fight and take my ideals into politics, there is nothing wrong in it. Personally I feel more people should join politics,” he said. Congress leaders are yet to react to his suggestion.

A staunch critic of the ruling party he was chided by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday while inaugurating two flyovers in Kochi. Pasha had supported “We for Kochi, a non-political youth movement, activists last week when they opened one of the flyovers for traffic. Activists had claimed that it was waiting for the date of the CM for inauguration, though its works were completed long back. Later many activists of the movement were arrested and slapped stringent charges. Pasha had justified their act saying “any beggar can cut the ribbon once work is completed.”

Two years back his security was withdrawn after he criticised the government on a number of issues. He was given security after intelligence agencies warned that he was facing threats from some extremist elements. When five nuns staged a sit-in in Kochi in 2018 seeking action against rape accused former bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mullakal he openly supported them. Similarly he criticised the alleged inaction of the government in the rape and murder of two siblings in Walayar. Since his retirement in 2018 he extended his support to many popular issues in the state.

