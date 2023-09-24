News / India News / Reaffirming India as a responsible power

Reaffirming India as a responsible power

ByPrashant Jha, New York
Sep 25, 2023 12:02 AM IST

A crisis is here and it is best to recognise it and deal with it

External affairs minister S Jaishankar ’s arrival in New York on Friday and visit to Washington DC next week could not have happened at a better time.Indian diplomacy is currently facing one of its most challenging moments in the Modi era.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the G20 Leaders' Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 9 (AFP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the G20 Leaders' Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 9 (AFP)
Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is the Washington DC-based US correspondent of Hindustan Times. He is also the editor of HT Premium. Jha has earlier served as editor-views and national political editor/bureau chief of the paper. He is the author of How the BJP Wins: Inside India's Greatest Election Machine and Battles of the New Republic: A Contemporary History of Nepal.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out