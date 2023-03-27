Home / India News / Real estate agent, 42, killed in Puducherry: Police

Real estate agent, 42, killed in Puducherry: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 27, 2023 03:19 PM IST

Puducherry BJP’s media convenor P Gurushankaran said Senthil Kumaran was in-charge of the BJP’s Mangalam assembly segment but the murder was not linked to politics or the party

A 42-year-old real estate agent was killed in Puducherry late on Sunday evening, police said. The deceased, identified by the police as Senthil Kumaran, was also a functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Police said a murder case was registered at the Villianur police station. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“He was the in-charge of the Mangalam constituency but his killing is not related to politics and the party,” P Gurushankaran, media convenor of the BJP’s Puducherry unit, said.

“He was an active member and he was also running his real estate business,” Gurushankran added

Police said a murder case was registered at the Villianur police station.

In a closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage that has emerged, Kumaran is standing near a bakery close to the Kannagi Government Higher School when two men arrive at the spot on a motorcycle and throw two crude bombs at Kumaran. Seconds later, the second person also comes and starts attacking Kumaran. Police said Kumaran appeared to have died of injuries from a sharp-edged weapon.

