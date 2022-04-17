Realtor, mother die by suicide in Telangana, note blames a local leader, 6 others

A man and his mother allegedly died by suicide by immolating themselves at a lodge in the district headquarters town of Kamareddy in Telangana on Saturday.

The man, a real estate businessman, blamed some local political leaders and others for their extreme step, police said.

The lodge staff noticed smoke emanating from the room in which the duo stayed and informed the police and fire personnel on Saturday morning, they said.

The man and his mother appeared to have taken the extreme step by using an inflammable substance and the bodies were badly burnt, police said.

The realtor alleged in a social media post that certain people, including some local politicians, businessmen and a policeman, harassed him. Those named by him allegedly harmed his business and made life difficult for him, police said.

A case has been registered following a complaint by the family members of the deceased, police added.