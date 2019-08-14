Rebel MLA accusesKumaraswamy of phone-tapping

india

The former President of the Janata Dal (Secular) party’s Karnataka unit, A H Vishwanath – one of the 17 disqualified MLAs from the party – claimed that former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy tapped the phones of all rebel MLAs. He also alleged that at least 300 personal phones of leaders, including those of Congress Legislature Party leader S Siddaramiah were tapped by the then CM.

Stating that Kumaraswamy did not trust any one, Vishwanath said that such illegal tapping was a criminal offence.He also pointed out that Ramakrishna Hegde resigned as CM in the late 1980s on similar phone tapping charges.

Kumaraswamy took to Twitter and denied the allegations: “I have always asserted that the CM’s post is not permanent. To retain such a seat, I had no need to opt for phone tapping. The allegations made against me, by some in this regard, is far from truth.”

Senior JDS leader and former minister Sa Ra Mahesh also denied that the previous government tapped phones. “This is a complete lie.”

The coalition government of the JDS and the Congress fell on XXXXXX after losing a trust vote necessitated by the resignations of the legislators.

Senior BJP leader R Ashoka too alleged that phones of several senior leaders of BJP, Congress and even journalists were tapped by the Kumaraswamy government. Ashoka said MLAs who suspected their phones were tapped have brought the issue to the notice of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

In the JDS-Congress government, while the latter held the home portfolio (under which the state police comes), the intelligence wing directly reported to the Chief Minister.

Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, reacting to the phone tapping controversy said: “Those who should be protecting (privacy) seem to have phones tapped through police. This is a big criminal offence. There should be a detailed enquiry and who so ever is responsible should be brought to book.”

KPCC President Dinesh Gundu Rao reacted cautiously to the allegation. “Phone tapping is a very sensitive subject. If it has been done illegally, then action should be taken. We can comment only after full information on this comes out.” Former minister and ace troubleshooter for the Karnataka Congress D K Shiva Kumaradded: “I have no information (about phone tapping). When I get the full facts, then only I will comment.”

