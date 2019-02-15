‘He said he’ll call in evening, but the call we got was about his death’: CRPF jawan’s family

Sukhjinder Singh, one of the CRPF soldiers killed the suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama on Thursday, wanted to settle in Canada after his retirement, his elder brother said on Friday.

The 32-year-old from Gandiwind Dhattal village in Patti sub-division of Punjab’s Tarn Taran district talked to his family over the phone at 10am on Thursday and promised to call again in the evening.

“He enquired about the health of all the members in the family. Then he said he would talk in the evening but at around 6pm, we got a call from Sukhjinder’s unit informing us about his death,” his elder brother Gurjant Singh said.

“Around nine months ago, my brother was promoted from the rank of constable to head-constable. His retirement was due in 2022. He wanted to settle in Canada with his family after his retirement,” Gurjant Singh said.

Sukhjinder is survived by his wife Sarabjit Kaur, 27, eight-month-old son Gurjot Singh, father Gurmej Singh, mother Harbhajan Kaur and his elder brother Gurjant Singh. His family owns a two-acre farm in the village.

Sukhjinder had come home in December last year to celebrate his son’s first Lohri, the harvest festival. He stayed in the village till January 28.

His body is expected to reach the village on Saturday, according to the district administration.

Sukhjinder joined the CRPF in February 2003 and belonged to the 76th battalion of the force. He was among the five CRPF soldiers killed from Punjab in the attack by a suicide bomber belonging to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The 22-year-old suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden car into a 78-vehicle CRPF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Awantipora area of Pulwama.

The CRPF has confirmed 38 deaths in the suicide bombing, counted among the bloodiest in Kashmir. Initial reports, quoting security officials, had said 44 soldiers were feared to have been killed in the attack.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 14:13 IST