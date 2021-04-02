Record 3.6 million doses administered in one day

India administered at least 3.6 million Covid-19 vaccine doses on Thursday, the highest single-day vaccination number so far, even as the Centre said on Friday that 11 states and Union Territories, marked as “states of grave concern” because of surging infections, had not shown a commensurate increase in enforcement of containment activities.

In all, at least 70 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the nationwide immunisation drive was launched on January 16.

Of the total vaccine doses administered so far, at least 30 million have been given to beneficiaries above 60 years of age, and at least 200,000 in this category have been fully vaccinated.

“India has achieved a milestone in its vaccination drive with the highest ever single day figure of more than 36.7 lakh vaccination coverage recorded in the past 24 hours (Thursday). As on Day-76 of the vaccination drive (1st April, 2021), 36,71,242 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 33,65,597 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 51,215 sessions for 1st dose and 3,05,645 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine,” the Union health ministry said on Friday.

About 10 million individuals between the ages of 45 and 59 with specified comorbidities have received their first vaccine dose, and at least 40,000 of them have received the second dose.

Eight states account for 59.58% of the cumulative doses given so far. Maharashtra alone accounts for 9.48% of the total doses administered in the country.

Gujarat accounts for 8.96% doses, Rajasthan 8.73%, Uttar Pradesh 8.28%, West Bengal 7.88%, Karnataka 5.74%, Madhya Pradesh 5.43%, and Kerala has administered 5.07% vaccine doses so far, according to official data.

The vaccination numbers reported a jump after the vaccinations were opened to all individuals above 45 years of age.

The government is looking at ramping up the vaccination process further in the coming weeks, with new cases reporting a steep rise in many states of the country, according to people aware of the developments. The Centre has directed the states to make optimal use of the private sector to deliver vaccines to the eligible individuals as quickly as possible.

“There is a huge private sector capable of providing vaccinations that states must make use of; provided they fulfil the criteria required to function as a Covid-19 vaccination centre. It will help optimise the process,” said Rajesh Bhushan, Union health secretary.

According to the health ministry, 11 states currently have been assessed as states of grave concern as these accounted for at least 90% of the Covid-19 cases, and equal percentage of deaths till the end of March. The worst-affected states are Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Haryana, with Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh being of particular concern.

With new cases seeing a rapid increase, experts in the field say that ramping up vaccination, along with stringent containment measures, increasing Covid-19 testing, prompt contact tracing, and implementing Covid-19-appropriate behaviour is the key to defeat the virus transmission at this stage of the pandemic.

“There was a lot of interest in the younger population as it is mobile and aware of the repercussions, but this group was restricted by the requirements for specified co-morbidities, need for getting a certification by a registered medical practitioner. However, it’s also important to sustain this interest and keep coverage consistently high across rural and urban areas. There will be a need to go for community outreach in a big way to cover maximum population,” said Anant Bhan, senior public health expert.