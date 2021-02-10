Red Fort violence: Another key suspect, Iqbal Singh, arrested in Punjab

Nearly 36 hours after they arrested Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu from Haryana’s Karnal, the Delhi Police on Wednesday said they have arrested another suspect wanted in the January 26 Red Fort vandalism and violence case.

Iqbal Singh, who was among the eight key suspects in the case against whom the city police had announced Rs6 lakh reward, was arrested from Hoshiyarpur in Punjab on Tuesday night, said deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

The DCP said there was a Rs50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Singh who is the third suspect to have been caught so far.

Earlier, the police had identified Singh as the one who allegedly did a Facebook Live from the fort during the violence on Republic Day. The police had accused him of allegedly instigating the crowd and his presence at Red Fort was confirmed with his Facebook Live as well as other video footage in which he can be seen, a senior police officer associated with the case said, requesting anonymity.

On Monday around 10.30pm, the special cell team of southwestern range arrested actor Deep Sindhu from near Karnal Bypass, where he was waiting for a car arranged by his friend to leave for Bihar’s Purnea and meet his wife. Police claimed Sidhu played a key role in instigating protesters on January 25 -26 during the violence at Red Fort. He had also congratulated the men who had hoisted religious and farmers union’s flag at the fort and also did a Facebook Live. A cash reward of Rs1 lakh was announced on Sidhu’s arrest.

“On the run after show-biz at Red Fort rampart, actor Deep Sidhu arrested. Was a prominent player behind Republic Day violence. Had been instigating youngsters with his provocative speeches and stardom even when he was hiding from the law,” the special cell tweeted on Tuesday after his arrest.

Before Sidhu, the crime branch team arrested Sukhdev Singh from Chandigarh on Sunday. He was also wanted in the Red Fort violence case and carried a reward of Rs50,000. Those still absconding are Jugraj Singh, who has been identified as the one who allegedly hoisted a religious flag on the ramparts of the Red Fort, Gurjit Singh, Gurjant Singh, Buta Singh, and Jajbir Singh. Gurjot and Gurjant also carry a Rs1 lakh reward each for their arrest while there is a Rs50,000 reward each for information leading to the arrest of Buta, Jajbir and Jugraj.

More than 500 police personnel and nearly 10 farmers were injured when violence broke out at Red Fort, ITO and other places in the city during the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day. A total of 44 cases have been registered and 133 people have been arrested so far.