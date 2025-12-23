Regional languages take precedence in Lok Sabha addresses

Aided by live translation in 22 languages, more lawmakers in the Lok Sabha are making speeches in their mother tongue, the Lower House secretariat’s data has revealed. Thanks to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, live translations are available in all 22 official languages and “there is a better system to support regional expressions”, an official said. (Sansad TV)

In the winter session of Parliament, 160 speeches –– fully or in part –– were delivered in languages other than Hindi and English in the Lok Sabha. Tamil topped the chart with 50 speeches, followed by Marathi (43) and Bengali (25).

In the previous monsoon session, which was longer than the winter session, there were 13 Tamil speeches,12 in Marathi and just 10 in Bengali, the data shows.

A senior official at the secretariat said that previously, many MPs tried to speak in Hindi or English due to lack of interpreters or other support systems. Those who wished to speak in a regional language also had to give prior notice. Now, thanks to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, live translations are available in all 22 official languages and “there is a better system to support regional expressions”, added this person. With 84 translators available during Parliament sessions, the earlier technical issues have also been addressed. And no prior notice is required now.

A total of 37 MPs spoke in languages other than Hindi or English during the recently concluded session. Data reviewed by HT shows that in the winter session, Bodo, Manipuri, Santhali, Assamese, Urdu, and Kannada have all been used.

Live translation in all 22 official languages, a move pioneered by Birla, was rolled out on December 11, 2023, during the Question Hour. “It started with just 10 languages. Then, we had translations of 12 languages and now we have all 22 official languages and English,” said a second official.

Some lawmakers speak in local languages because they want their constituents back home to understand them. According to Lok Sabha records, TR Baalu, one of the senior MPs of DMK, spoke in Tamil for the first time in 11 years in the winter session.

During a debate in the budget session, DMK lawmakers protested against some proposals of the Budget. Birla suggested that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman address their concerns in Tamil . The minister did, switching from English to Tamil.

Officials pointed out that the translation service of the Lok Sabha is now used in other government programmes as well, including the Prime Minister’s meetings or multilingual meetings and conferences of parliamentary bodies and of government think tank Niti Aayog.