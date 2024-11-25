Rejected Opposition trying to control House: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attacked the Opposition, alleging that individuals who were continuously rejected by the public were trying to hijack parliamentary proceedings for personal gains and were resorting to disruptions and chaos. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Monday. (PTI)

Striking a combative tone in his customary address before the beginning of Parliament’s winter session, Modi said these people did not succeed in their intentions of stalling legislative business, and the country was now punishing them. His remarks came before a session in which the Opposition intends to corner the government over the bribery allegations against Adani Group and the violence in Manipur.

“Unfortunately, certain individuals try to hijack Parliament for political gains, resorting to disruptions and chaos. Though their tactics ultimately fail, the public watches their behaviour closely and delivers justice when the time arrives,” Modi said.

The National Democratic Alliance posted a historic victory in Maharashtra, grabbing an almost four-fifths majority in a major state where it was expected to face a close contest, even though it lost to the INDIA bloc in Jharkhand.

Modi urged parliamentarians to allow the smooth functioning of both the Houses, particularly since it marks 75 years of the adoption of India’s Constitution.

“This session of Parliament is special in many ways. The most important thing is that entering the 75th year of the journey of our Constitution is in itself a very bright occasion for democracy...” he said.

The Prime Minister called for healthy debates in Parliament and efforts to ensure maximum participation of lawmakers in the discussions. “... I have been repeatedly requesting the Opposition colleagues and some Opposition colleagues also want that work should be done smoothly in the House. But those who have been continuously rejected by the public, also ignore the words of their colleagues and disrespect their sentiments and that of democracy.”

Pointing out that all eyes were on India, Modi said the world was looking towards the country with great hope and therefore, lawmakers should utilise the time in Parliament to further enhance India’s global reputation and prestige.

“Such opportunities, which we have got today, are rare for India on the world stage, and we must make the most of them. A message should emanate from India’s Parliament that the country’s voters, their commitment to democracy, their dedication to the Constitution, and their faith in parliamentary procedures are meaningful, and we must rise to the occasion,” he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge countered Modi by alluding to the charges against the Adani group. “Modi ji was talking about creating ‘huddang’ (ruckus) today... Modiji targets the Opposition abroad and says that we are tarnishing the nation’s image. You are spoiling the image of the country with such acts of corruption .

Opposition response.

On Monday, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned after the Opposition tried to raise the ongoing Manipur crisis and the Adani controversy.

This is the first parliamentary session since the BJP won assembly elections victories in Haryana and Maharashtra, two states the Opposition had done well in the Lok Sabha but where the ruling BJP scored decisive victories.

In the Rajya Sabha, proceedings were stalled as Opposition MPs insisted on holding a discussion on the bribery charge against the Adani Group. Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he has received 13 notices under Rule 267 for adjournment of the House business. Under Rule 267, the listed business for the day can be suspended to debate an urgent matter with the Chair’s approval. Dhankhar, however, disallowed the notices, leading to a protest from the Opposition.

“Rule 267 is made only to raise such important issues. Else, that rule should not have been there. We want that we should be allowed to raise this issue (charges against Adani Group) under this rule. We want a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to be set up,” Congress chief MallikarjunKharge said in a video message posted on X.

Congress general secretary for communications Jairam Ramesh said they will continue to demand a JPC on the Adani issue. “We are not going to back down. We are adamant on JPC on the Adani Issue. After the revelations in the US, the constitution of a JPC has become more important,” he said.

Amid the din, the Upper House of Parliament was adjourned till 11.45am and then as Opposition MPs persisted with their demand for a discussion on the Adani issue, the House was adjourned for the day.

In the Lok Sabha ,Speaker Om Birla read out obituary references before adjourning the House till noon. A short while later the Speaker adjourned the House for the day. Both Houses will now convene on Wednesday.