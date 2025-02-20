Rekha Gupta to take oath as Delhi CM today at Ramlila Maidan: All you need to know

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rekha Gupta, appointed as the next chief minister of Delhi, met lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Wednesday to officially stake claim to form the government. Leader of the BJP Legislative Party Rekha Gupta calls on Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena to stake claim to form the government in Delhi. (X- LG Delhi)

Gupta will take the oath of office at Ramlila Maidan, becoming the fourth woman to hold the position of Delhi's chief minister.

Sushma Swaraj, Sheila Dikshit, and Atishi are the other women who have previously held the post.

Once she takes the oath, Rekha Gupta will join Mamata Banerjee as one of the only two women to serve as chief minister in India. She will also be the sole female chief minister in BJP-ruled states at present.

The oath-taking ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, NDA leaders, Union ministers, and other distinguished figures.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena is expected to administer the oath of office and secrecy to Rekha Gupta at approximately 12.30 pm, with six ministers also expected to join the new cabinet.losed yet, the names of the ministers have already been finalised.

A cultural programme, showcasing music and songs, will precede the ceremony. Approximately 30,000 guests have been invited, including BJP leaders and workers from other states who were involved in the Delhi Assembly elections.

Gupta clinched a decisive win in the February 5 Assembly elections, defeating AAP's Bandana Kumari by a margin of over 29,000 votes in the Shalimar Bagh constituency.

Over 25,000 security personnel will be stationed across central, north, and New Delhi areas for the oath-taking ceremony. The event is expected to begin around 12 pm at the iconic venue in the heart of the national capital.

First-aid kiosks and additional facilities will be set up at the venue, officials confirmed. In the meantime, the Delhi Police has issued an advisory regarding traffic diversions and restrictions around Ramlila Maidan.

Traffic advisory for Delhi CM swearing-in

Due to the expected large gathering, which will include several VVIPs and VIPs, the advisory states that certain diversions and restrictions will be enforced.

Traffic will be redirected from areas including Subhash Park T-Point, Raj Ghat, Delhi Gate, ITO, Ajmeri Gate, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Bhabhuti Marg-DDU Marg Red Light, and the Jhandewalan roundabout.

Traffic diversions and restrictions are likely to be imposed on several key roads, including BSZ Marg (ITO to Delhi Gate), JLN Marg (Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk), Aruna Asif Ali Road, Minto Road, Kamla Market to Hamdard Chowk, Ranjeet Singh Flyover to Turkman Gate, and Ajmeri Gate to Kamla Market, as well as surrounding areas, from 7 am to 4 pm on Thursday.