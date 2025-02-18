Delhi CM swearing-in: Police issues traffic advisory for February 20 | Check routes to avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory in view of the swearing-in ceremony of Delhi's new chief minister at Ram Leela Ground on Thursday, February 20. Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister.(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) )

Many VVIPs/VIPs will attend the oath ceremony, the traffic advisory said

"A large gathering is also expected. To Manage traffic during this event, certain diversions and restrictions will be in place,” the police said.

Traffic diversions, restrictions

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, diversions will be in place at Subhash Park T-point, Raj Ghat, Delhi Gate, ITO, Ajmeri Gate, Ranjeet Singh Flyover, Bhavbhuti Marg - Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg red light and roundabout Jhandewalan.

Also read: Delhi new CM announcement | Highlights: BJP inspects Ramlila Ground for oath ceremony

The following traffic restrictions will be in place from 7 am to 4 pm on Thursday, February 20. On Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg (from ITO to Delhi Gate), Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (from Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk), Aruna Asif Ali Road and Minto Road to roundabout Kamla Market to Hamdard Chowk.

The restrictions will also be in place from Ranjeet Singh flyover to Turkman Gate and Ajmeri Gate to roundabout Kamla Market.

Instructions for commuters

The traffic police has urged commuters to use public transport in a bid to reduce congestion on roads and to park vehicles only in designated parking spots. The police also urged them to avoid roadside parking and to inform police if they find or notice any unusual or suspicious objects or individuals.

Also read: Who will be Delhi's next chief minister? Meet the frontrunners. Is there a BJP 'dark horse'?

“Use the Paharganj side road for New Delhi Railway Station and avoid the Ajmeri Gate side,” the police added.

Preparations begin for the ceremony

Workers were seen on Monday repainting the boundary walls and cleaning the ground, pavements, and surrounding roads. Party sources indicate that the next Chief Minister of Delhi, along with the council of ministers, is expected to take the oath at Ramlila Maidan around 4.30 pm on Thursday, February 20. The ceremony will likely be attended by senior BJP leaders, including chief ministers from BJP-ruled states.