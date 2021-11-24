Home / India News / Release correct data on Covid deaths, give 4 lakh as compensation: Rahul Gandhi
india news

Release correct data on Covid deaths, give 4 lakh as compensation: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked the government to release correct figures of Covid-related deaths and provide 4 lakh as compensation to the families who lost their loved ones to the pandemic
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asked the Centre to release correct figures of Covid-19 deaths and give <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 lakh as compensation to each of the families that lost their loved ones to the coronavirus pandemic. (HT file photo/ Arvind Yadav)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asked the Centre to release correct figures of Covid-19 deaths and give 4 lakh as compensation to each of the families that lost their loved ones to the coronavirus pandemic. (HT file photo/ Arvind Yadav)
Published on Nov 24, 2021 02:42 PM IST
Copy Link
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday asked the government to release correct figures of Covid-related deaths and provide 4 lakh compensation to the families, who lost their loved ones to the pandemic. He tweeted saying if there is a government, the suffering of people should be removed and compensation should be given.

Gandhi also tweeted a video attacking the “Gujarat model”, which the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has projected as the benchmark for other states. “When you had to help them in hospitals, you were not there, and when they lost 10-15 lakh in hospitals and also their family members, you were still not there to provide compensation. What type of government is this?” he asked.

Also Read: Third dose of vaccine not needed in India yet: AIIMS chief on booster shots

BJP spokesman Tom Vadakkan said the government has done everything possible for Covid-19 patients. “...whether state or central initiatives, compensations have been announced. The Centre has done more than any other government could have possibly imagined,” Vadakkan said. “Now that Congress’s farmers protest narrative is over, he (Gandhi) is trying to create more narratives such as this to help him attract his target audience.”

The Centre in September announced 50,000 compensation for the kin of those who died from Covid-19. Congress at that time demanded that 5 lakh should be given and called the 50,000 compensation a joke.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out