Religious guru Ramrao Maharaj passes away; PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tributes

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 11:45 IST

Ramrao Maharaj, a top religious leader of the Banjara community, passed away on Saturday morning due to prolonged illness. He was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai and was undergoing treatment for the past several days.

Ramrao Maharaj, a prominent saint of the Banjara community, had nearly 120 million followers across the country. The guru also had close relations with top political leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to express his condolences, saying that the saint had worked tirelessly to alleviate poverty and human suffering. Modi added that the saint of the Banjara community will be remembered for his service to society.

“Shri Ramrao Bapu Maharaj Ji will be remembered for his service to society and rich spiritual knowledge. He worked tirelessly to alleviate poverty and human suffering. I had the honour of meeting him a few months ago. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his devotees. Om Shanti,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Union home minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to Ramrao Maharaj and said that his entire life was dedicated towards the upliftment of the poor and downtrodden and will be remembered for his noble works.

According to reports, his funeral in accordance with all legal rules will take place on Monday at Pohradevi pilgrimage site which is situated in the Washim district of Maharashtra.