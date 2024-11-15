Renowned singer Sanjay Chakraborty, brother of Ajoy Chakraborty, arrested for ‘molesting’ student in Kolkata

The Kolkata Police arrested renowned singer and composer Sanjay Chakraborty from Mumbai on Friday for allegedly molesting a student at his institute. Singer and composer Sanjay Chakraborty arrested by Kolkata Police for allegedly molesting a student. (Facebook@acharyasanjay.chakrabarty)

Sanjay Chakraborty, the brother of Pandit Ajoy Chakraborty, was arrested by a Charu Market police team in Mumbai after a nearly two-month-long manhunt, according to an officer.

He has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and remanded to police custody until November 18, following his appearance in court after being brought from Mumbai on transit remand, the officer said.

Police said the incident took place in June when the singer allegedly molested a 15-year-old girl student at the yoga institute in Kolkata where he conducts singing classes.

“As per the complaint, Chakraborty remained there after the class was over, and when all other students had left, he allegedly molested the victim,” the officer said.

The incident came to light after the victim was taken to Bengaluru by her parents for psychological treatment, the officer added.

“It was during treatment that the victim divulged the entire incident to her doctor for the first time, and her parents learned about it,” he added.

The parents filed a complaint via email to Belgharia police station in North 24 Parganas district in September, prompting the police to register a zero FIR.

“The case was transferred to Charu Market police station for investigation, as the incident occurred within their jurisdiction,” the officer said.

The police plan to examine CCTV camera footage from the institute where the alleged crime occurred and speak with students and others who were present at the time, the officer said.

With PTI inputs