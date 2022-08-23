Rent-free accommodation for CJIs for 6 months post retirement: Centre

The Centre on Tuesday announced that chief justices of India (CJI) will get rent-free accommodation for six months after their retirement, while Supreme Court judges will get round-the-clock security for one year upon superannuation. The department of justice in the law ministry notified the amended top court judges' rules in order to extend the chauffeur facility and secretarial assistant for one year from the date of retirement, reported news agency PTI.

CJI NV Ramana, who will be resigning from his position on August 26, will be the first to avail the new post-retirement facility.

Also read: CJI to consider listing plea against judgement validating ED powers

Here is the list of amended rules:

1. A retired chief justice or a retired judge (of the apex court) shall be entitled to the protocol to extend courtesies at ceremonial lounges at airports.

2. The chauffeur with full pay and allowances admissible to regular employees will be drawn from the establishment of the apex court or the high court.

3. The secretarial assistant will be equivalent to the level of the branch officer in the Supreme Court.

Also read: CJI NV Ramana says Andhra suffered due to bifurcation, Centre should extend aid

4. A retired chief justice or retired judges shall be entitled to security cover round the clock at the residence in addition to a round-the-clock personal security guard for a period of one year from the date of retirement.

5. A retired chief justice of India "shall be entitled to a rent-free Type-VII accommodation at Delhi (other than the designated official residence) for a period of six months from the date of retirement.

(With inputs from PTI)