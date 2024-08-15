Repair work of Tungabhadra reservoir begins

Experts and engineers on Thursday started the work for the high-risk repair operation at the Tungabhadra reservoir in Hospet, Vijayanagar, days after the crest gate of the Tungabhadra Dam in Karnataka was washed away due to a broken chain link, officials familiar with the matter said.. The crest gate of the Tungabhadra Dam in Karnataka was washed away due to a broken chain link on Saturday night (CM of Karnataka-X)

The team is being led by dam expert N Kannayya Naidu. With a career spanning numerous dam gate repairs across India, Naidu described this project as the most challenging of his life, given the active water flow he must contend with. As he prepared for the installation of a crucial stop log at the reservoir’s 19th crust gate, he acknowledged the difficulty of the task. “This is a critical operation, and we are fully committed. I am confident that we will overcome these challenges...,” he said.

The project involves installing stop log gates to regulate water flow, thereby safeguarding downstream regions and protecting farmers’ crops. The first component required for the installation is already on-site. Naidu emphasised the operation’s high stakes, noting, “This job is essential to secure the livelihood of farmers who rely on this water for irrigation. We are bringing in two more components to complete the installation, with strict adherence to safety protocols.”

The plan includes installing five stop log gates, each designed to hold back 25 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet) of water. Naidu mentioned that if necessary, three additional gates could be installed, increasing the total water management capacity to 90 TMC. “Working amid flowing water requires both skill and immense courage. I have assembled a team of experts capable of handling these extreme conditions,” he said. Given the operation’s sensitivity, only essential personnel are allowed near the dam. “I have informed officials and politicians that this area is off-limits during the operation for security reasons.”

In tandem with the installation efforts, a SDRF team has been deployed as a precaution. Over 80 labourers and engineers are involved in the operation. Boats are also on standby for rescue operations.