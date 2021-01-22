'Govt dismissing angst of millions of farmers': CWC passes resolution on farm laws
The Congress Working Committee (CWC) passed a resolution against the three farm laws and said they were detrimental to the Constitutional rights of states and the systems of MSP, Public Procurement and PDS. "The CWC demands that the Modi government should forthwith repeal the three anti-agriculture laws," the resolution read.
Passed in the CWC meeting on Friday, the resolution noted that the laws did not pass the test of Parliamentary scrutiny as they were "bulldozed by muzzling the voice of the opposition". "Particularly in Rajya Sabha, the three laws were passed by Voice Vote in an unprecedented fashion as the Government did not have the requisite majority on the floor," it read.
Also Read: CWC may hold organisational elections between May 15 and May 30
According to the CWC, these laws, if implemented, would adversely affect all citizens as pricing of all food products would be at the mercy of a handful of people.
"There is only one demand of India's farmers and farm labourers — repeal the three objectionable laws. But the Government continues to side-step, malign, deceive and hoodwink the farmers by attempting to tire out, intimidate and divide the farmers. Let the BJP Government understand one unequivocal truth - India's farmers shall neither bow down, nor be cowed down," the resolution read.
Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three laws passed by the Centre in September last year. These laws, which according to the farmers would make them vulnerable to exploitation by big corporations, are- The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.
Also Read: Farmers 'reject' Centre's proposal to put laws on hold for 1.5 years
"Across the country, farmers and farm labourers have been protesting, taking out rallies, holding hunger strikes, conducting tractor yatras and extensive demonstrations, yet a tyrannical Government dismisses the angst of millions of farmers by branding them as 'anti-nationals' and worse," the resolution read, adding that according to the farmers' organisations, 147 farmers have lost their lives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Karnataka CM makes changes in Cabinet to contain dissent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghalaya: 6 workers die at mining site in East Jaintia Hills
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fraudsters calling up senior citizens for Covid-19 vaccines, alerts Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elected Congress president by June 2021, announces KC Venugopal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strategically important Ujh hydroelectric project in J&K gets forest panel nod
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air Quality panel tasks agencies to develop tool for targeted pollution control
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'To boost PM Modi's image': Congress picks holes in govt's Covid-19 vaccine plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Dismissing angst of millions of farmers': CWC passes resolution on farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala mother accused of son's sexual abuse gets bail, court orders SIT probe
- The case has got wide publicity as it is the first time that a mother was arrested under Pocso charges in Kerala, that too, for exploiting her own child.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'National security compromised': CWC on Arnab Goswami's leaked chats
- The CWC further said that the silence underlined the government's collusion, complicity and guilt.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu health minister gets Covid-19 vaccine, opts for Covaxin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Caught entering girlfriend’s home, shamed Rajasthan youth flees to Pakistan
- n the missing complaint, family members expressed apprehension that the boy might have crossed to Pakistan since the family lived very close to the Indo-Pak international border and they had relatives in Pabni village in Pakistan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MNS urges RBI to set up panel to resolve transporters' woes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin led to enhanced immune responses, says Lancet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raj Thackeray writes to RBI chief, complains about transporter harassment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox